India to spend $79.6 million to strengthen drug regulatory system

India is known as the "pharmacy of the world" and its pharmaceuticals exports have more than doubled over the past decade to $24.5 billion in 2021-22. The death of at least 70 children in Gambia and 19 children in Uzbekistan last year have dented that image.

Government data shared by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday showed that out of nearly 89,000 drug samples tested in 2021-22 by states and territories, more than 2,500 did not meet standards and close to 380 were declared spurious or adulterated.

Mandaviya said the federal government has allocated funds to his ministry for measures including setting up new drug testing laboratories and upgrading existing ones.

"The government has taken various regulatory measures to ensure the quality of medicines in the country," he said in a written reply to a question in parliament.