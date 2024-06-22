Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 22, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Death toll rises to 54 in India liquor tragedy

Nearly 200 people have been treated since Wednesday after drinking liquor spiked with methanol in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi

Death toll rises to 54 in India liquor tragedy
Family members mourn the death of people who died after consuming toxic liquor at Kallakurichi, in Tamil Nadu, India, June 20, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Reuters

bdnews24.com

Published : 22 Jun 2024, 03:02 PM

Updated : 22 Jun 2024, 03:02 PM

Related Stories
Rural India's economic distress poses post-election challenge
Rural India's economic distress poses post-election challenge
Modi sworn in as prime minister for historic third term
Modi sworn in as prime minister for historic third term
Modi must now learn to share power
Modi must now learn to share power
Dance videos of Modi, rival turn up AI heat in India election
Dance videos of Modi, rival turn up AI heat in India election
Read More
Biden, Trump prep for presidential debate that will highlight mental fitness
Biden, Trump prep for presidential debate that will highlight mental fitness
UN chief warns: Lebanon cannot become another Gaza
UN chief warns: Lebanon cannot become another Gaza
Hasina gets warm welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Hasina gets warm welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Child’s body found 3 days after Teesta boat capsize
Child’s body found 3 days after Teesta boat capsize
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More