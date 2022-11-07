India's HT Media reports second-quarter loss as newsprint costs surge

"Profitability of the print business was significantly impacted by elevated newsprint rates. We are seeing signs of pressure easing on this front, although the benefit of this will flow only in later quarters," said Chairperson Shobhana Bhartia.

The mass media conglomerate that owns English daily Hindustan Times, business newspaper Mint, and popular radio brand Fever FM in its porfolio, said cost of materials consumed climbed 71.2% for the reported quarter.

Total expenses rose nearly 26.6% to 5.14 million rupees.

Peer Jagran Prakashan posted a 16.6% fall in its second-quarter profit on Friday on higher input costs.

HT Media shares jumped around 10.7% in the quarter

Revenue from operations rose 10.7% to 4.09 billion rupees in the current quarter.