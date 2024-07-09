Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

July 10, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

India races to build power plants in region claimed by China

Under the scheme, about 90 billion rupees will likely be allotted for the 12 hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh, sources say

India races to build power plants in region claimed by China
A liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) delivery truck drives along India's Tezpur-Tawang highway which runs to the Chinese border, in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh May 29, 2012. Picture taken May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Frank Jack Daniel

Reuters

Published : 09 Jul 2024, 06:16 PM

Updated : 09 Jul 2024, 06:16 PM

Related Stories
Militant attack kills 5 Indian soldiers in Kashmir
Militant attack kills 5 Indian soldiers in Kashmir
Sri Lanka to wrap up debt restructuring talks in a few weeks
Sri Lanka to wrap up debt restructuring talks in a few weeks
India suspends six police, officials for stampede that killed 121
India suspends six police, officials for stampede that killed 121
India races to build power plants in region claimed by China
India races to build power plants in region claimed by China
Read More
India boosts Russian grain imports
India boosts Russian grain imports
Adidas set to benefit as Nike struggles
Adidas set to benefit as Nike struggles
More Democrats in US Congress say they fear Biden can't win
More Democrats in US Congress say they fear Biden can't win
Ukraine will stop Putin, Biden tells NATO in forceful speech
Ukraine will stop Putin, Biden tells NATO in forceful speech
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More