Falling debris hampers rescue of 40 workers trapped in Indian tunnel

Falling debris are hampering efforts to pull out 40 workers trapped inside a collapsed Himalayan highway tunnel for more than three days as rescuers prepared to deploy an advanced machine to cut through the rubble faster.

Loose rocks have been falling into a tunnel that rescuers are trying to create and this is the main challenge facing the operation at the moment, said a top official in Uttarakhand state, where the disaster occurred.

The men are trapped in an area of about 50 metres and are safe, officials said, with food, water and oxygen being supplied through a pipe since the collapse early on Sunday, and frequent contact is being made with them through walkie-talkies.