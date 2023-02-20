Broken wires, faulty renovation caused deadly India bridge collapse, probe finds

Broken corroded wires, improper welding and changes to the walking surface of a 145-year-old hanging bridge in India contributed to its collapse last year that killed 135 people, an investigation has found.

The colonial-era suspension bridge in the town of Morbi in the western state of Gujarat was packed with sightseers when it collapsed on Oct 30, plunging hundreds into the Machchhu river. It had reopened just days before, following months of repairs.

A five-member special investigation team, formed by the state government, found that the main cables were not inspected or replaced, no load test or structural test was conducted before opening the bridge and far more people were present on the bridge during the incident than its capacity.

"Main cable of the upstream side was found broken on one side," according to a preliminary investigation report seen by Reuters.

"Out of the 49 wires of the main cable, 22 were corroded which indicates that those wires may be already broken before the incident. The remaining 27 wires recently broke."

The bridge - 233 metres in length and 1.25 metres wide - had been closed for more than seven months for repairs until the week of the deadly collapse.