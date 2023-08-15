Modi says peace returning to strife-torn Manipur

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday peace was returning to the strife-torn northeastern state of Manipur where at least 180 people have been killed and tens of thousands forced from their homes in sectarian clashes since May.

The federal government has deployed security forces to the hilly state bordering Myanmar governed by Modi's Hindu nationalist party to quell the violence, which comes as he is looking to secure a third term in a general election due by May next year.

"For some days now, we are getting reports of extended peace. The country is with the people of Manipur. The country wants the people of Manipur to hold on to the peace of the last few days and take it forward," Modi said in an Independence Day speech from the ramparts of New Delhi's Red Fort.