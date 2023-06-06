Over 100 dead bodies remain unclaimed after Indian rail disaster

Indian authorities made fervent appeals to families on Tuesday to help identify over 100 unclaimed bodies kept in hospitals and mortuaries after 275 people were killed in the country's deadliest rail crash in over two decades.

The disaster struck on Friday, when a passenger train hit a stationary freight train, jumped the tracks and hit another passenger train passing in the opposite direction near the district of Balasore in the eastern state of Odisha.

Following non-stop efforts to rescue survivors and clear and repair the track, trains resumed running over that section of the line on Sunday night.

Till Monday evening around 100 bodies were yet to be identified, a senior state health department official told Reuters.

Bijay Kumar Mohapatra, health director of Odisha, said authorities were trying to source iced containers to help preserve the bodies.