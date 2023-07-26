Tomato price shock hits Indian restaurants, cheaper puree sales boom

Vegetables are a politically-sensitive commodity in India, where average per-capita income was estimated to be around $200 per month in 2022-23. Price spikes in onions – another key ingredient used in Indian cooking - contributed to the fall of more than one state government in the past.

Food sellers - big and small - are battling high tomato prices.

In a New Delhi business district, Birju, who sells a cheap bread-and-pea street food which typically comes with tomatoes, said he now uses the expensive item only as a garnish, and only when people push for it.

"Customers understand I am not using it because I haven't increased prices," he said, gesturing to a single piece of tomato on his cart, as he cooked on a hot afternoon.

Pradeep Shetty of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India said many outlets have stopped using fresh tomatoes in salads and are switching to more purees.

"Chefs are also trying to find ways to bring the sourness of tomatoes through other agents like tamarind."

At a restaurant in south Delhi, owner Raj Kumar has resorted to a 12% hike in prices of tomato-based, cottage cheese gravies which are devoured by customers.

"If the rates remain like this, we might have to think about our prices again," he said.