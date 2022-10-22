India's fiscal, monetary authorities should be watchful amid global gloom: govt

Indian fiscal and monetary authorities must remain watchful even as the nation is one of the bright spots amid a "gloomy global scenario where the dark clouds of recession gather", the finance ministry said on Saturday.

"Inflation trajectory remains dependent on geopolitical developments," the report stated, adding risks to inflation were amplified by an appreciating US dollar," the ministry said in its monthly economic review.

The report noted the country had sufficient forex reserves despite a rapid fall in the value of the Indian rupee.