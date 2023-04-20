    বাংলা

    Gunmen kill five Indian soldiers in disputed Kashmir

    Grenades were also likely thrown at the Indian army vehicle in the Rajouri sector of the disputed Himalayan region, causing it to catch fire

    Reuters
    Published : 20 April 2023, 03:56 PM
    Updated : 20 April 2023, 03:56 PM

    Unidentified gunmen on Thursday opened fire at an Indian army vehicle in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, killing at least five soldiers, the army said.

    Grenades were also likely thrown at the vehicle in the Rajouri sector of the region, causing it to catch fire, the army said. One soldier was severely wounded.

    "Operations are in progress to locate the perpetrators," the army said in a statement.

    A defence ministry source said Army Chief General Manoj Pande has briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the attack.

    Kashmir is claimed in full but ruled in part by nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan. Militants in the region under India's control have for decades fought security forces.

    In August last year, militants attacked an Indian army post in Rajouri, killing three soldiers, while two attackers died in the shootout.

    New Delhi has long accused Pakistan of stoking a decades-long insurgency in Kashmir. Islamabad denies that accusation, saying it only provides diplomatic and moral support for Kashmiris seeking self-determination.

    RELATED STORIES
    Indian army soldiers stand next to a barricade outside a military base, after a firing incident in Bathinda, India, Apr 12, 2023.
    Stress seen as major cause of Indian military fratricides, suicides
    India's army, navy and airforce have together lost more than 800 personnel to suicide since 2017, the defence ministry said in July 2022
    Indian army soldiers stand next to a barricade outside a military base, after a firing incident in Bathinda, India, Apr 12, 2023.
    Indian police arrest soldier over killings at military base
    'Personal enmity' motivated the killings of four soldiers in their sleep, the local police chief said
    Indian army soldiers stand next to a barricade outside a military base, after a firing incident in Bathinda, India, Apr 12, 2023.
    Indian soldier dies at same base where 4 others killed
    The soldier died of a gunshot wound but his death is not related to the killing of four soldiers there hours earlier, the Indian army says
    Tourists ride "Shikaras" or boats in the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar, Apr 5, 2022.
    Kashmir gets first foreign investment from Dubai
    Dubai’s Emaar Group is due to build a $60 million shopping and office complex in the region where Muslim separatists have for years battled the government

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan