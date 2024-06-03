Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 03, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

India election 2024: What next after voting ends?

Vote counting is decentralised and done simultaneously at counting stations in each of the 543 constituencies around the country

India election 2024: What next after voting ends?
People wait in lines to cast their votes at a polling station during the sixth phase of India’s general election in New Delhi, India, May 25, 2024. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 03 Jun 2024, 11:22 AM

Updated : 03 Jun 2024, 11:22 AM

Related Stories
Rural India's economic distress poses post-election challenge
Rural India's economic distress poses post-election challenge
Dance videos of Modi, rival turn up AI heat in India election
Dance videos of Modi, rival turn up AI heat in India election
Sonia Gandhi makes emotional appeal to voters on behalf of son
Sonia Gandhi makes emotional appeal to voters on behalf of son
Modi casts his vote as giant election reaches half-way mark
Modi casts his vote as giant election reaches half-way mark
Read More
Heat wave kills at least 56 in India  from March-May
Heat wave kills at least 56 in India  from March-May
MP Anar murder: Arrest warrant issued against Siam
MP Anar murder: Arrest warrant issued against Siam
Sheinbaum wins Mexican presidency: electoral institute
Sheinbaum wins Mexican presidency: electoral institute
Muslim schools caught up in France's fight against Islamism
Muslim schools caught up in France's fight against Islamism
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More