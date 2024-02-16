Indian farmers to postpone protest march to Delhi as talks with govt continue

Indian farmers demanding higher prices for their crops will postpone a planned protest march to New Delhi until unions hold another round of talks with government ministers on Sunday.

Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, who met farmers' representatives on Thursday along with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, said the talks were "positive".

"We have decided that the next meeting to take the discussion forward will take place on Sunday at 6 pm...We believe we will all find a solution together peacefully," he told reporters following Thursday's meeting.

Protest leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal also told reporters the farmers would hold off their march for now.

"When the meetings have started, if we move forward (towards Delhi) then how will meetings happen?" Dallewal told reporters, adding that the protest "will continue peacefully".