    বাংলা

    Indian capital faces drinking-water shortage as pumps flooded

    Three treatment plants in Delhi have been flooded as the Yamuna river overflowed after incessant rain

    Reuters
    Published : 13 July 2023, 07:20 AM
    Updated : 13 July 2023, 07:20 AM

    Supplies of drinking water in the Indian capital will fall by a quarter on Thursday and Friday because three treatment plants have been flooded, the city government said, as the Yamuna river overflowed after incessant rain.

    Delhi's river is at its highest level in 45 years after unusually heavy downpours in neighbouring states like Haryana, to the north.

    The city of 20 million people also saw heavy rain over the weekend with flooding in low-lying communities that forced hundreds of people to seek shelter in relief camps.

    "There will be a water problem in some areas of Delhi," the city's chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, said on Twitter.

    "As soon as the Yamuna water recedes, we will try to start them as soon as possible," he said of the three water treatment plants.

    Kejriwal said the water level in the river could peak later on Thursday and in the meantime, people were being evacuated from flooded areas.

    "Saving the lives of people is most important. I appeal to all the people of Delhi to cooperate with each other in every possible way in this emergency," he told reporters.

    North Indian states near Delhi had received record rainfall since the monsoon began on June 1, with Punjab and Himachal Pradesh recording 100% and 70% more rain than average, respectively, the India Meteorological Department said.

    Delhi too has recorded 112% above-average rainfall, the department said.

    Flood barriers have been set up in the posh Civil Lines residential area, where some top officials live, including Kejriwal, live in a bid to block the surging river water.

    RELATED STORIES
    Delhi submerges, schools shut as Yamuna swells
    Delhi submerges as Yamuna swells
    The water level in the Yamuna was 208.41 metres at 6 am on Thursday as Hathni Kund barrage in Haryana continues to release water
    Residents wait to climb on a flyover under construction, after being displaced by the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, India, July 12, 2023.
    New Delhi evacuates hundreds over risk of flooding
    The Yamuna River has already risen above the "danger mark" and submerged a few adjoining areas in the capital of 20 million people
    Monsoon revitalises the Buriganga
    Monsoon revitalises the Buriganga
    The monsoon rain has breathed new life into the Buriganga by clearing up the murky waters. People of different ages, including children, were spotted bathing in the river.
    Credit: ANI
    Rain-related incidents leave 5 dead in India
    Four of the victims are from Rajasthan. The India weather office forecasts further rainfall

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan