Indian capital faces drinking-water shortage as pumps flooded

Supplies of drinking water in the Indian capital will fall by a quarter on Thursday and Friday because three treatment plants have been flooded, the city government said, as the Yamuna river overflowed after incessant rain.

Delhi's river is at its highest level in 45 years after unusually heavy downpours in neighbouring states like Haryana, to the north.

The city of 20 million people also saw heavy rain over the weekend with flooding in low-lying communities that forced hundreds of people to seek shelter in relief camps.