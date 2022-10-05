    বাংলা

    25 killed as wedding party bus party falls into gorge in India's Uttarkhand

    Uttarkhand police and state disaster response force rescued 21 people and sent them to nearby hospitals for treatment

    News Desk
    Published : 5 Oct 2022, 04:53 AM
    Updated : 5 Oct 2022, 04:53 AM

    At least 25 people have been killed when a bus veered out of control and plunged into a gorge in India's Uttarakhand, Indian media report.

    The state's disaster response force and police rescued 21 people from the spot near Simdi village after the accident on Tuesday night.

    The vehicle was carrying over 40 people who were returning from a wedding.

    State police chief Ashok Kumar told news agency ANI that all of the 25 victims were found dead on the spot and the injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals. “Police and SDRF rescued 21 people overnight,” he added.

    Ashok tweeted visuals of the overnight operation, in which rescue teams can be seen taking the injured passengers to safety.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office in a tweet termed the accident "heart-rending" and said his thoughts are with the victims' families.

    Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his condolences over the deaths and said the state government stands with their families, broadcaster NDTV reports.

    RELATED STORIES
    Indian Himalayas avalanche kills four, several missing
    Avalanche in India's Himalayas kills 4
    The group of 41 mountaineers, consisting 34 mountaineering trainees and seven instructors, have been hit by the avalanche
    Prison chief killed in Indian Kashmir, militants claim responsibility
    Prison chief killed in Indian Kashmir
    Police say a household helper was the main suspect but an Islamist militant group, the People's Anti-Fascist Front, claims responsibility
    Forecast of heavy rains in October raises concern about India's rice, wheat crops
    Forecast of heavy rains in October raises concern about India's rice, wheat crops
    Heavy rains in October could damage ripening crops such as rice, pulses, cotton and soybeans
    31 die in road accidents in India's Uttar Pradesh
    31 killed in Uttar Pradesh road accidents
    Dozens of others have been injured in two separate road accidents in Kanpur

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher