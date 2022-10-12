In tying a sacred thread, Indian villagers restore their forests

Threats of fines and other punitive measures were no deterrent to people cutting down trees to sell, he said.

Kumar had heard about other villages using rituals to protect trees, including school teacher Mahadeb Mahato who, 10 years earlier, had started a similar effort in Dudhmatia as a way to revive the local forest and stop wild animals wandering into the village to look for food.

By creating Vriksha Raksha Bandhan, Kumar hoped to similarly encourage the people of Lukaiya to take conservation into their own hands.

Today the once-bare stretch of land is covered in 100 hectares (247 acres) of native trees, mainly sal and mahua, also known as honey tree.

The festival has spread to more than 1,000 villages across the state, Kumar said, and he has heard from environmentalists in other Indian states and places as far off as Singapore, England and Sierra Leone who are all starting their own version.

"Once a tree is ritualised, its protection is our responsibility," said Sitamani Mahato, who is part of the forest protection team in Arani, a village in Jharkhand's Simdega district.

Villagers take turns keeping watch in the forest during the day, looking out for outsiders who try to cut any of the trees. At night, forest rangers take over protection duties.

If villagers spot any loggers, they surround the encroachers, seize their tools and take them to the village head to face a penalty, usually a ban on using the water in local streams or grazing their cattle in village pastures.

The village head might offer to lift the ban if the logger devotes some time to protecting the forest.

"The idea behind the festival was to create a sense of ownership and belonging towards the forests, and to convert erstwhile tree fellers into tree protectors," Kumar said.

BENEFITING FARMERS

According to India's latest Forest Survey, just over 21% of the country is forested, a slight rise from 2019 partly due to a nationwide tree-planting campaign that aims to have a third of the country covered in carbon-absorbing trees by 2030.

Kumar said the tree protection festival helped boost forest cover across Jharkhand state by 85,000 hectares between 2005 and 2020.

Farmer Sukhdeo Prasad, whose village of Banpura in Dhanbad district celebrates the festival every year, said revitalising the local forest has led to the return of various plants and wildlife and helped feed nutrients back into the soil.

Farmers can grow multiple crops throughout the year - including maize, rice, vegetables and wheat - when a few years ago the degraded soil could only handle one crop at a time per season, he said.