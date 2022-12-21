India's post-COVID spending boom drives two-speed economy

He is most bullish on Indian banks, which are having a "Cinderella moment" - a phrase popularised by billionaire-banker Uday Kotak, because of high credit demand and reduced defaults.

India's weight in the MSCI emerging market index has already risen from 8% in 2019 to 16% as of October 2022, said Sivaram.

Foreign portfolio investors sold a net of $18 billion this year but turned buyers in November and December, with financial stocks accounting for a third of the inflows last month.

Longer term foreign direct investors have put in $22 billion into India between April-October 2022, on par with the previous year. Computer software, services firms, trading, non-conventional energy and chemicals made up more than half the inflows until September this year, government data shows.

UNEVEN REBOUND

Economic activity picked up after a third wave of COVID infections in 2021, which was less severe than feared and led to most COVID restrictions being lifted, releasing pent-up demand for homes to cars and consumer goods in urban areas.

Pradeep Bakshi, chief executive of consumer appliances company Voltas, said sales have been driven by a backlog of orders and easier financing options, such as buy-now-pay-later schemes, which reduce upfront payments for consumers.

Demand for services such as hospitality, travel and leisure, rose 7.4% in the September quarter from the same period in 2019, before the COVID crisis hit, gross domestic product data showed.

"We are back in expansion mode with a vengeance, after a period when we didn't know whether we would survive," said Anjan Chatterjee, managing director at Specialty Restaurants, which runs eateries across the country.

Overall, September quarter private consumption rose 7.8% from pre-COVID levels in 2019 while a sharp increase in government spending has pushed up fixed capital formation, an indication of investment activity, 13.5% from 2019, GDP data showed.

INVESTMENT RECOVERY

India's re-opening is one reason power and coal demand is strong, pushing the government to step up gas imports, while more companies are seeking bank credit as they add capacity.

Air India, for example, is looking at landmark orders for as many as 500 jetliners worth tens of billions of dollars from both Airbus and Boeing, Reuters reported this month.

Not all indicators are signalling the same level of economic strength, however.

Unemployment remains elevated at an average of 7.4% over the last 12 months till November compared with 6.3% in 2018-19 and 4.7% in 2017-18, the Centre For Monitoring Indian Economy estimates.

High inflation, which is seen averaging 6.7% in 2022-23 by the central bank, has also hurt spending in rural areas where wage growth has not kept pace with urban areas and disposable incomes are lower.

Production of non-durables goods, which include snacks and soap and are sensitive to shifts in rural demand, contracted more than 4% between April-October and by 13% in October alone, dragging overall manufacturing 5% lower that month.

Slowing global demand is also starting to weigh on exports for items like textiles.

However, broader optimism remains buoyed by the prospect of fresh private investment, after a decade that saw Indian corporations over-leveraged and banks saddled with bad loans, which made businesses reluctant to spend.