    বাংলা

    Myanmar junta says 145 died in cyclone, NGOs fear higher toll

    The junta’s data is in stark contrast to reports from rights groups and residents who fear hundreds may have died

    Reuters
    Published : 19 May 2023, 12:22 PM
    Updated : 19 May 2023, 12:22 PM

    Myanmar's military-controlled media said on Friday 145 people were killed when Cyclone Mocha hit the country this week, in stark contrast to reports from rights groups and residents who fear hundreds may have died.

    The impoverished western state of Rakhine bore the brunt of the storm that on Sunday tore down houses, communication towers and bridges with winds of up to 210 kph (130 mph), and triggered a storm surge that inundated the state capital Sittwe.

    The junta said in a statement that as of May 18 a total of 145 people had been found dead, including 91 in camps for internally displaced people. Earlier this week it had said three people were killed by the storm.

    Reuters could not independently verify the number of casualties.

    Some residents contacted by Reuters said earlier this week that more than 400 people had been killed and many more were missing, adding that the survivors were struggling with a lack of food and medical supplies.

    Rakhine has a large population of Rohingya Muslims - around 600,000, a persecuted minority that successive governments in predominantly BuddhistMyanmar have refused to recognise.

    "Relief groups of respective states...are working on rescues and rehabilitation work along with charity civil society groups," the junta said in the statement shared on its Telegram channels and on Myanmar Radio and Television (MRTV).

    However, the United Nations and other non-governmental organisations said relief efforts were stalled as they awaited permission from the junta to deploy personnel and much-needed food, water and medical supplies to the affected regions.

    Storm-damaged bridges and roads blocks uprooted trees were also holding up aid, the international agencies said.

    Some 400,000 people were evacuated in Myanmar and Bangladesh ahead of the cyclone making landfall, as authorities scrambled to avert heavy casualties from one of the strongest storms to hit the region in recent years.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view of the damage caused by Cyclone Mocha in Sittwe, Myanmar in this handout image released May 17, 2023. Partners Relief and Development/Handout via REUTERS
    Aid groups seek clearance from army to access cyclone-hit Myanmar state
    Hundreds of people are estimated to have been killed in Rakhine after Cyclone Mocha tore down houses, communication towers
    Cyclone Mocha crossed Bangladesh and Myanmar coasts on Sunday. In Bangladesh, the cyclone left a trail of destruction, uprooting trees, and damaging homes, power lines and other structures in Cox’s Bazar's Teknaf.
    US provides $250,000 to assist Cyclone Mocha relief efforts
    The cyclone battered the coastal areas of Cox’s Bazar, crushing thousands of homes under trees it uprooted, and blew away Rohingya shanties
    A chair for the Myanmar delegation is left empty during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting ahead of the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, May 9, 2023. REUTERS
    Myanmar shadow govt welcomes ASEAN peace talks
    But the shadow administration is deeply distrustful of the junta that took power in a 2021 coup
    Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup, presides at an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021.
    Myanmar's junta pardons over 3,000 prisoners for New Year
    The military-led government has jailed thousands of opponents and pro-democracy activists since it seized power in 2021 and brutally put down protests

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk