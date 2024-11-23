Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 23, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Modi's BJP, allies to win election rebound in India's richest state, Maharashtra

This is a boost for the Hindu-nationalist leader Narendra Modi after a disappointing general election

BJP, allies to win election rebound in Maharashtra
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event launching the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty at the G20 Summit at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Monday, Nov 18, 2024. Eric Lee/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 23 Nov 2024, 04:11 PM

Updated : 23 Nov 2024, 04:11 PM

Related Stories
Read More
The many flavours of chitoi pitha
The many flavours of chitoi pitha
November 23, 2024
November 23, 2024
Congo landslide kills 9
Congo landslide kills 9
Rich countries boost COP29 climate finance offer
Rich countries boost COP29 climate finance offer
Read More
Opinion

Mahmudur R Manna

The game-changing idea Bangladesh needs now
The game-changing idea Bangladesh needs now

Samira Tahsoon

Gen Z votes matter in the US poll
Gen Z votes matter in the US poll

Rajib Das

Do we overhype the US election?
Do we overhype the US election?

Mahmudur R Manna

Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy
Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy
Read More