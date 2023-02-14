    বাংলা

    India's income tax department conducts searches at BBC offices

    The move comes weeks after the government blocked the sharing of clips of a BBC documentary that questioned Modi's leadership during deadly 2002 riots in Gujarat

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Feb 2023, 08:00 AM
    Updated : 14 Feb 2023, 08:00 AM

    India's income tax department conducted searches at the BBC's New Delhi and Mumbai offices on Tuesday, two sources told Reuters.

    The income tax department and the BBC did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

    The move comes weeks after the government blocked the sharing of clips of a BBC documentary that questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during deadly riots in 2002 in the western state of Gujarat.

    RELATED STORIES
    The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, Jan 27, 2023.
    Modi's party has 'nothing to hide' on Adani crisis: minister
    Indian Home Minister Amit Shah makes the remarks responding to opposition allegations of favouring the conglomerate attacked by a US short seller
    People commute past the Adani Electricity corporate office building in Mumbai, India, Feb 6, 2023.
    Adani saga spotlight shifts to Indian regulator
    The upheaval in the Indian conglomerate triggered by a short-seller's report last month continues with shares in its listed companies extending their losses
    Indian Army soldiers participate in a war exercise during a two-day "Know Your Army" exhibition in Ahmedabad, India, Aug 19, 2016. REUTERS/File Photo
    Russian arms supplies to India worth $13bn in past 5 years: reports
    India is the world's biggest buyer of Russian arms, accounting for around 20% of Moscow's current order book
    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with the media inside the parliament premises upon his arrival on the first day of the budget session in New Delhi, India, Jan 31, 2023.
    Modi's popularity intact despite Adani controversy: poll
    Congress and other opposition parties say Modi's government is trying to shield Adani by refusing to grant the demand for a bipartisan investigation

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher