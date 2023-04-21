5 soldiers killed after terrorists open fire in Jammu & Kashmir, grenades likely used

Five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counterterrorist operations in the area died in the incident, said the army. Another soldier, who was seriously injured in the attack, was taken to the hospital and is undergoing treatment.



Operations are on to locate the attackers, the Army statement added.



"Anguished by the tragedy in Poonch District (J&K), where the Indian Army has lost its brave soldiers after a truck caught fire. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.



The terror attack comes on a day Pakistan announced that its Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit India next month for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's foreign ministers' meeting in Goa.