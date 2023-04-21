    বাংলা

    5 soldiers killed after terrorists open fire in Jammu & Kashmir, grenades likely used

    An army vehicle was fired upon by the terrorists at around 3 pm near the Bhimber Gali area and later caught fire due to a likely grenade attack

    Five soldiers died and another was seriously injured in a terrorist attack on a military vehicle in Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector on Thursday.

    An army vehicle was fired upon by the terrorists at around 3 pm near the Bhimber Gali area and later caught fire due to a likely grenade attack, NDTV reports citing the army.

    The unidentified terrorists fired at the Army vehicle, taking advantage of heavy rain and low visibility in the area, according to an official statement by the army headquarters, Northern Command.

    Five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counterterrorist operations in the area died in the incident, said the army. Another soldier, who was seriously injured in the attack, was taken to the hospital and is undergoing treatment.

    Operations are on to locate the attackers, the Army statement added.

    "Anguished by the tragedy in Poonch District (J&K), where the Indian Army has lost its brave soldiers after a truck caught fire. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

    The terror attack comes on a day Pakistan announced that its Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit India next month for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's foreign ministers' meeting in Goa.

    A G20 Tourism Working Group meeting is also scheduled in Srinagar in May.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval reviewed the security situation in the Union territory last week.

    Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

