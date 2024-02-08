What is India's civil code and why does it anger Muslims?

Uttarakhand, a small northern Indian state governed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party, passed a bill to replace religion-specific civil laws with a Uniform Civil Code, which could be used as a template by other states.

The bill, debated by Uttarakhand's legislature on Wednesday, sailed through as Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) commands a majority in the state.

But many Muslims see it as curbing their religion, interfering with centuries-old practices such as polygamy.

WHAT IS THE UNIFORM CIVIL CODE?

Indians from different religions can follow laws specific to their faiths or opt for a secular code. Laws on who and how many people a person can marry, how to end a marriage and inheritance differ by religion.

The code envisions the same set of rules for everyone.

The constitution adopted in 1950 placed the code in a section that recommends laws for future governments. It encouraged the state to "endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory".

A uniform set of laws has remained elusive because it is communally contentious.