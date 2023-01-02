India's Supreme Court upholds legality of 2016 demonetisation

India's Supreme Court on Monday upheld the legality of the government decision in 2016 to demonetise 86% of the country's cash in circulation, saying the decision was taken in consultation with the central bank and followed due process.

A five-judge bench of the country's top court passed the verdict by a majority on a batch of petitions questioning the move. One out of the five judges wrote a dissenting opinion.

"The...notification dated 8th November 2016 does not suffer from any flaws in the decision-making process," Justice B R Gavai, one of the four judges who agreed on the decision, said in a written opinion.