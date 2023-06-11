Pakistan urges people to stay away from the coast as Cyclone Biparjoy nears

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority has urged people to stay away from the coast as Cyclone Biparjoy arrives at a distance of about 760 kilometres south of Karachi.

The NDMA called on people to follow guidelines on emergency situations from local authorities, according to state news agency Radio Pakistan.

The commission previously banned entry to beaches in Karachi and fishing, sailing, swimming, and bathing at seas due to the threat of the storm.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said the cyclone had intensified into an ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’.