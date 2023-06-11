Pakistan urges people to stay away from the coast as Cyclone Biparjoy nears

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority has urged people to stay away from the coast as Cyclone Biparjoy arrives at a distance of about 760 kilometres south of Karachi.
The NDMA called on people to follow guidelines on emergency situations from local authorities, according to state news agency Radio Pakistan.
The commission previously banned entry to beaches in Karachi and fishing, sailing, swimming, and bathing at seas due to the threat of the storm.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department said the cyclone had intensified into an ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’.
Despite this many people could be seen in the city’s Seaview despite the instructions, reports the Dawn newspaper.
Biparjoy is expected to cross between southeast Sindh and India’s Gujrat coast on Jun 15 as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’.
The maximum sustained surface winds were 150-160 km per hour and gusts as high as 180 km per hour were detected around the centre of the system, according to the Met Office. Waves were reaching heights of 35-40 feet around the centre.
Around 1.38 million people from Pakistan and India were exposed to the cyclone and 305,755 of them are among vulnerable populations, according to the Pacific Disaster Centre.
The districts of Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker and Umerkot were likely to experience ‘widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm rain with some very heavy/extremely heavy falls accompanied with squally winds of 80-100km per hour’ from Jun 13-17, the PMD said.
A storm surge of 3-3.5 metres was expected at the land-falling point.