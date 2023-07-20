Five dead, some trapped, in landslide in India after heavy rain

At least five people were killed and many were feared buried when a landslide hit a mountain village in India's western state of Maharashtra after incessant rain soaked the region, state officials said on Thursday.

The landslide occurred in the middle of the night in the mountain hamlet of Irshalwadi, about 60 km from Mumbai, media said, citing officials.

"A total of 48 families lived there. Around 75 people have been evacuated and five people have died so far," the state's deputy chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, said on Twitter.