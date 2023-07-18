Visuals from the area on Tuesday showed the red sandstone boundary wall of the Taj Mahal surrounded by muddy water, with the mausoleum itself looming over the scene, untouched by the river.

Officials from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which oversees the Taj Mahal along with several other monuments in the country, said there is "no serious concern" about the monument at present.

"If it rains more, or the water stays this high for some days, we will need to assess the situation again," said Raj Kumar Patel, superintendent archaeologist with ASI.

Several other monuments and gardens located in the vicinity of the Taj Mahal, closer to the banks of the Yamuna, however, "have been submerged" and damaged, he said.

These include the tomb of Itimad-ud-Daulah, often called "baby Taj", which dates back to the 1600s, and Mehtab Bagh, also from the same period, whose structure has been damaged and garden area - currently under water - completely destroyed.