Heat insurance offers climate change lifeline to poor workers

It is still somewhat niche "but it's growing," said Ekhosuehi Iyahen, secretary general of the Insurance Development Forum, an industry-led group that promotes insurance for non-traditional markets.

The past year has seen new products rolled out across Latin America, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The UN Capital Development Fund, for example, recently developed parametric policies for Vanuatu, Tonga, and Fiji covering cyclone damage.

LIMITS

While parametric insurance has been around since the 1990s, recent advances in satellite technologies have opened up areas that were previously difficult to assess for damage, such as distant islands or mountain communities.

However, some industry experts question whether the products will be financially viable in the long-run, in part because of too-frequent payouts due to climate risks escalating faster than predicted less than a decade ago. This could drive up premiums.

Some schemes have already fizzled. The Kenya Livestock Insurance Program, for example, supported pastoralists hit by drought with 1.2 billion Kenyan shillings ($8.8 million) in payouts between 2015 and 2021. But with just 1.1 billion ($8.1 million) shillings collected in premiums, the scheme operated at a loss and was replaced this year with another that offers other financial savings products alongside insurance.

At the moment, insurance schemes in the developing world are largely subsidised by nonprofit groups, national governments, or wealthy countries.

Many of the programmes aspire to have policyholders eventually cover more if not all of the premium. But worsening extremes could make that difficult, said resilience researcher Viktor Roezer of the London School of Economics, noting the programs could just become a "different channel for aid".

Interviews with more than a dozen groups involved in such insurance found that most products launched in the last five years had already paid out.

The products need to "geographically diversify - we have to have schemes spread out in different areas" to dilute the risk, said Jaime de Pinies, CEO of the Blue Marble group that developed the Gujarat heat programme, as well as others in Colombia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

ADAPT

One way of avoiding constant payouts, industry analysts say, is for governments to implement better strategies to defend against weather extremes, for example by planting crops more resilient to drought or building cooler homes to protect against rising heat, thus slashing losses. This could allow insurers to set triggers higher.

"The beauty of the parametric is that it pays so quickly and it's incredibly flexible," said Kathy Baughman McLeod, director of the Arsht-Rock Foundation Resilience Centre which is covering the $10.30 per person premium in Gujarat.

"But it needs to be paired with actions or tools that reduce the risk."

Investment in boosting resilience remains marginal in most developing economies, with financing promised by richer countries not yet fully materialising.

Donor nations mobilised just $29 billion in 2020 to help poorer countries adapt to a warmer world — far below the $340 billion estimated by the UNEnvironment Programme to be needed each year by 2030.

"In most cases, there is zero adaptation spend," said CEO Jonathan Gonzales of parametric start-up Raincoat, which has deployed five projects in Colombia, Mexico, Jamaica and Puerto Rico.