India’s Modi sparks political storm with pitch for common civil code

Sushil Modi, a senior BJP leader and member of parliament, said the UCC plan was not related to the election.

"In India you have elections all the time," said Modi, who is not related to the prime minister. "Someone has to show the courage, someone has to take the initiative. We are showing the courage and doing it."

Key Muslim personal law issues that are expected to be addressed are the age of marriage, polygamy and inheritance, said another BJP leader and a judiciary source, who both declined to be identified.

Muslim personal laws in India for instance, allow Muslim males and females to marry after attaining puberty while all other Indian males have to be 21 years old and females 18 years old to get married.

Muslim men are allowed to have up to four wives at the same time and Muslim men get double the share of female siblings during inheritance.

To start with, the government could raise the age of marriage for Muslims to match others, outlaw polygamy and mandate an equal share of inheritance for Muslim men and women, the BJP source said.

Just a handful of these changes may not qualify to be called UCC in the true sense, yet it would be major reform and a political achievement, the source said.

Legal experts and political analysts say even this would need extensive consultations and political consensus to get past parliament and there isn’t enough time before the elections.

BJP’s aim, therefore, appears to be to keep the issue in the public eye and enact the code if it returns to power as expected, they said.

"It will be raised in the run-up to 2024, it will be used, harnessed," said Zakia Soman, co-founder of the Indian Muslim Women's Movement, which strongly supports the UCC despite its reservations about the politics linked to it.

"The fact that it is being championed by the BJP government doesn’t help because the onslaught (on Muslims) has been very consistent and that gives credence to the conservative bogey that this is an attack on Muslims, an attack on Islam," she said.