India issues' red alert' in Delhi as temperature dips to 3.6°C

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold day warning in Delhi as dense fog engulfed parts of Northern India, disrupting air traffic and railways.
On Saturday morning, the nation’s capital Delhi, recorded the season's lowest temperature at 3.6 degrees Celsius, the Indian media reported.
As many as 18 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by 1-6 hours due to the chilly weather conditions, and several flights were rescheduled due to poor visibility in the capital.
According to the IMD, visibility at Delhi's central meteorological station, Safdarjung Observatory, was 200 metres at 5:30 am on Saturday.
The IMD has also issued a 'red alert' for severe cold spells across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.
Dense to very dense fog has been forecast for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.
The IMD said a 'yellow alert' has been issued in Rajasthan for moderate cold and foggy conditions.
Cold waves are expected to blanket parts of India, including Delhi, for a few more days.