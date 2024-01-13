India issues' red alert' in Delhi as temperature dips to 3.6°C

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold day warning in Delhi as dense fog engulfed parts of Northern India, disrupting air traffic and railways.

On Saturday morning, the nation’s capital Delhi, recorded the season's lowest temperature at 3.6 degrees Celsius, the Indian media reported.

As many as 18 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by 1-6 hours due to the chilly weather conditions, and several flights were rescheduled due to poor visibility in the capital.