India's Delhi shuts primary schools as air quality deteriorates

Primary schools in India's New Delhi will be shut from Saturday and restriction on road traffic will be considered, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday as the capital continued to be engulfed by high levels of air pollution.

Several residents complained of discomfort in breathing and irritation in the eyes, nose and throat as the air quality index breached the "severe" and "hazardous" category in most monitoring stations, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

A reading under the severe category, or over 400, affects healthy people, with serious impacts on those with existing diseases, the federal government says.

"We're shutting down all primary schools in Delhi from tomorrow ... Also shutting down outdoor activities for all classes above class 5," Kejriwal told a press conference.