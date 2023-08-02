India's Modi unlikely to travel to South Africa for BRICS summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin has already decided that he will be a virtual participant.

China and Russia are keen to discuss expansion of BRICS at the summit, while India has reservations about that idea.

India last month hosted a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in a virtual format after changing its plans to organise it in New Delhi, without giving an official reason.

One Indian government official said there is growing discomfort in New Delhi about being part of groupings like BRICS and SCO which China dominates, especially as India inches closer to the United States and other Western powers.