Indian minister's home set ablaze in violence-hit Manipur state

A federal Indian minister's house was set on fire by a mob in the remote northeastern state of Manipur, which has been hit by clashes between members of rival ethnic groups for over a month, officials said on Friday.

Junior foreign minister RK Ranjan Singh's office confirmed that a mob vandalised and set fire to his house in the Manipur capital Imphal.

"Fortunately none of the caretakers or family members were injured in the attack on the house," said an aide to Singh in New Delhi.

Singh is a federal minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Modi's ruling party also governs the state of Manipur.