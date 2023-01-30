India's Adani Group CFO says stocks rout similar to colonial-era massacre

India's Adani Group has said a US short-seller's report on the business house was a "calculated attack" on the country and its institutions while a senior executive has compared a rout of its stocks with a colonial-era massacre.

Adani's seven listed companies have lost about $65 billion in total since Hindenburg Research on Jan 24 raised concerns about the coal-to-ports group's high debt levels and the use of offshore entities in tax havens, charges the group has denied. Founder Gautam Adani has dropped from being the world's third-richest person to the eighth.

"This is not merely an unwarranted attack on any specific company but a calculated attack on India, the independence, integrity and quality of Indian institutions, and the growth story and ambition of India," the Adani Group said late on Sunday in a 413-page response to Hindenburg's allegations.