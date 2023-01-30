    বাংলা

    India's Adani Group CFO says stocks rout similar to colonial-era massacre

    Adani's seven listed companies have lost about $65 billion in total since Hindenburg Research raised concerns about the group's high debt levels and the use of offshore entities in tax havens

    Krishna N DasReuters
    Published : 30 Jan 2023, 08:30 AM
    Updated : 30 Jan 2023, 08:30 AM

    India's Adani Group has said a US short-seller's report on the business house was a "calculated attack" on the country and its institutions while a senior executive has compared a rout of its stocks with a colonial-era massacre.

    Adani's seven listed companies have lost about $65 billion in total since Hindenburg Research on Jan 24 raised concerns about the coal-to-ports group's high debt levels and the use of offshore entities in tax havens, charges the group has denied. Founder Gautam Adani has dropped from being the world's third-richest person to the eighth.

    "This is not merely an unwarranted attack on any specific company but a calculated attack on India, the independence, integrity and quality of Indian institutions, and the growth story and ambition of India," the Adani Group said late on Sunday in a 413-page response to Hindenburg's allegations.

    Adani's finance chief, Jugeshinder Singh, likened the behaviour of Indian investors participating in the sell-off to the colonial-era Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar city.

    On April 13, 1919, a British officer ordered about 50 Indian army soldiers to shoot at unarmed civilians who were taking part in a peaceful protest. At least 379 people were killed, according to the official record, although local residents have said in the past the toll was far higher.

    "In Jallianwala Bagh, only one Englishman gave an order, and Indians fired on other Indians," Singh told the Mint business daily in an interview published on Monday, when asked why the market believed the Hindenburg report.

    "So am I surprised by the behaviour of some fellow Indians? No."

    India's government has not commented on the Hindenburg allegations.

    Hindenburg said in a statement on Monday that the Adani Group was trying to "lead the focus away from substantive issues and instead stoked a nationalist narrative".

    "In short, the Adani Group has attempted to conflate its meteoric rise and the wealth of its chairman, Gautam Adani, with the success of India itself," it said.

    Opposition politicians have said Adani does not represent the whole of India.

    Jawhar Sircar, a lawmaker from the opposition Trinamool Congress, posted on Twitter: "Since when is Adani = India?"

    RELATED STORIES
    Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wearing masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend an election campaign rally addressed by Modi at Moran town in the northeastern state of Assam, India, Mar 30, 2019.
    India court to consider cases against BBC documentary block
    The country’s Supreme Court will consider petitions against a government order blocking the sharing of clips of the documentary that questioned Modi's leadership during riots in 2002
    Workers unload coal from a supply truck at a yard on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, Apr 15, 2015.
    India asks utilities to not retire coal-fired power plants till 2030
    The energy-hungry nation said it plans to reduce power generation from coal in the next four years, but its commitment did not involve shutting down any of its 179 coal power plants
    Snow-covered mountain range is seen from a passenger airplane in Ladakh region September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
    India expects more clashes with China in Himalayas
    At least 24 soldiers were killed when the armies of the Asian giants clashed in Ladakh in 2020 but tensions eased after diplomatic talks
    FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, January 27, 2023.
    India's Adani says $2.5bn share sale on track
    Bankers on the deal were considering extending the sale or cutting the issue price after shares of Adani plunged

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher