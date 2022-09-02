Modi commissions India's first home-built aircraft carrier in defence push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned India's first home-built aircraft carrier on Friday, underlining his government's efforts to boost domestic production to supply a military deployed on two contentious borders.

After 17 years of construction and tests, Modi commissioned the INS Vikrant - the navy's second operational aircraft carrier and the largest warship ever built in India - at a state-run shipyard in the south.

"Today, India has joined those countries in the world which can manufacture such a huge aircraft carrier with indigenous technology," Modi said. "It is a symbol of indigenous potential, indigenous resources and indigenous skills."