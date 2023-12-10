Ready for it? Taylor Swift ruled pop culture in 2023. She will dominate again in 2024

Pop superstar Taylor Swift rocked concert stages, cinemas, local economies - and even the Earth - in 2023.

Swift's Eras Tour sold out stadiums and pumped millions of dollars into each city it visited. A movie version of the show lit up theaters, racking up $250 million in ticket sales.

With 26 billion streams, Swift ranked as Spotify's most popular artist of the year. In July, the 33-year-old became the first female artist to have four albums on Billboard’s top 10 list at the same time.

"She keeps leveling up," said Colin Stutz, news director at Billboard. He ranked Swift's achievements alongside musical elites such as The Beatles, Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson.

If Swift were a record label, Stutz said, the "Anti-Hero" singer would stand as the fourth largest in the US by revenue from her touring, merchandise, streams and other sources.

Time magazine named Swift its 2023 "Person of the Year".