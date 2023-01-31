2022 was saturated with great albums. Here are 10 of the best

SOS is SZA’s second studio album and supposedly her last after the release of her critically-acclaimed debut CTRL. While released right at the end of the year, the track ‘Kill Bill’ went viral on TikTok, as did the album itself.

The length of SOS, while the record’s only true flaw, is also one of its biggest strengths. After all, it has been five-and-a-half years since CTRL. After the long hiatus, fans were eager for everything SZA put out.

SOS showcases SZA’s mastery of the inner monologue, with the lyrics sounding like melodic entries from her diary. Despite the sheer length of the album, it maintains a shocking level of coherency and consistency, tackling SZA’s sour feelings leftover from the trauma, heartbreak and bitterness she faced throughout her life and since the last release. It is sonically unique and shatters some of the barriers of the traditional trap sound, featuring some unusual, groovy beats and catchy hooks. The production on the album never drops the ball, either. And SZA, as the centrepiece, delivers her most scorching and diverse vocal performances with some great features to back it all up.