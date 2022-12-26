All aboard: Afiza is ready to blaze a trail across Bangladesh’s first metro rail

The Dhaka Metro Rail is set to usher in a new era of mass transportation in Bangladesh and six women are going to be in the driver's seat when the trains whizz through the tracks overhead.

One of them, Maryam Afiza, has been preparing for a year to make history and is now raring to go.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the metro rail’s Uttara-Agargaon section on Dec 28. “All preparations for the inauguration ceremony have been completed,” said MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited.