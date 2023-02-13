    বাংলা

    Afghan journalists partially win case against UK government over relocation

    The decision on whether to relocate the eight journalists under the ARAP programme will now have to be taken again

    Reuters
    Published : 13 Feb 2023, 03:10 PM
    Updated : 13 Feb 2023, 03:10 PM

    Eight Afghan journalists who worked for the BBC and other British media organisations partially won a legal challenge on Monday against the British government's refusal to relocate them from Afghanistan.

    The journalists' lawyers told London's High Court in December that the eight, who are not in Britain, all worked "alongside and in support of the British government's mission" in Afghanistan, meaning they were at high risk of being killed by the country's Taliban rulers.

    Adam Straw, representing the eight journalists, said the British government had "betrayed the debt of gratitude" owed to his clients by refusing to relocate them or allow them to enter Britain after the Taliban's takeover in August 2021.

    Lawyers for the government had argued that none of the eight were eligible for relocation under its Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy (ARAP) programme.

    Judge Peter Lane said in a written ruling that the government's decision had been made on the wrong basis.

    The government had considered whether working for the BBC amounted to working for the government, he said, rather than whether a journalist could be said to have worked alongside a government department, in partnership with or closely supporting it.

    The eight journalists' argument that the government failed to give adequate reasons for refusing to relocate them was rejected, as was their challenge to the policy for granting leave to enter Britain outside the usual immigration rules.

    The decision on whether to relocate the eight journalists under the ARAP programme will now have to be taken again.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh in Frames photography exhibition of begins in Mexico
    Bangladesh in Frames exhibition begins in Mexico
    The exhibition includes works of bdnews24.com Head of News Photography Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman
    Bangladesh orders telecoms division to block 191 online portals over ‘anti-state news’
    Govt orders 191 online news portals blocked
    The government plans to stop the circulation of “misleading anti-state news”, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud says
    News Corp chief Rupert Murdoch. Photo: Reuters
    Murdoch scraps proposal to combine Fox, News Corp
    The deal would have recombined the media empire Murdoch split nearly a decade ago
    Bangladeshi-born Saeed Ahmed named Associated Press’s VP of news for digital platforms
    Saeed Ahmed named AP’s VP of news for digital platforms
    Ahmed was born in Bangladesh and raised in the United Arab Emirates

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher