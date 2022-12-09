Pakistani journalist's killing in Kenya a pre-meditated murder

"Both the members of the (fact-finding team) have a considered understanding that it is a case of planned targeted assassination with transnational characters rather than a case of mistaken identity," said the report, copies of which were submitted to Pakistan's Supreme Court.

"It is more probable that the firing was done, after taking proper aim, at a stationary vehicle," it said.

Kenyan authorities declined comment on the specifics of the report.

"The investigation into the matter is still ongoing, so there is not much I can tell," said Resila Onyango, spokesperson for the Kenya National Police Service.

A multi-agency team is conducting the investigation, he said, adding that the team will apprise authorities when they are done with the probe.

The chairperson of the Kenyan police watchdog Independent Police Oversight Authority, Anne Makori, also told Reuters investigations were still ongoing.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had said before the release of the report that Sharif's body had bruises and torture marks, suggested it was a targeted killing.

The fact-finding team highlighted one wound in particular on Sharif's back, saying it appeared to have been inflicted from relatively close range.

The report noted there was no corresponding penetration mark of a bullet on the seat on which Sharif was sitting when the shooting purportedly took place, calling it a "ballistic impossibility".

"The injury had to have been caused either before the journalist got into the vehicle, or the shot was fired from a relatively close range, possibly from inside the vehicle, and almost certainly not a moving vehicle," the report said.