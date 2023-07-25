UK news publisher Reach hit by Facebook's changes

Britain's Reach, the publisher of the Daily Mirror and Daily Express, reported a 24% drop in first-half adjusted operating profit after it was hit by Facebook's move away from news content and a tough market for print advertising.

The company said on Tuesday it would cut costs to improve its performance in the second half, allowing it to maintain profit expectations.

Chief Executive Jim Mullen said digital revenue, which fell 16% to 60.8 million pounds ($78.1 million), had been "materially affected" by lower referral traffic, particularly after Facebook deprioritised news content.