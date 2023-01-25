Rupert Murdoch scraps proposal to combine Fox, News Corp, eyes Move sale





MARKET VALUE



While Fox's stock is down 5%, News Corp shares are up 25% since the talks between the two companies were first announced on Oct 14. News Corp currently has a market capitalization of about $11 billion, while Fox is valued at a shade over $17 billion.



Murdoch proposed reuniting his media empire last fall, arguing that together the publishing and entertainment companies he split apart in 2013 would give the combined company greater scale in news, live sports and information, sources said.



Several people close to the Murdochs viewed the attempt to combine the media companies as driven by the 91-year-old Murdoch’s succession planning to consolidate power behind his son and Fox head Lachlan Murdoch, a notion the company described as "absurd" in November.



Some of News Corp’s larger shareholders, including Independent Franchise Partners and T Rowe Price baulked at the idea.



Rupert Murdoch and his family trust control about 40% of News Corp and Fox. Had a deal been reached, they would have abstained from voting their shares when each company sought shareholder approval for the merger, because of the potential conflict of interest. This made securing the backing of other major shareholders a prerequisite to the deal going through.

