Pakistan PM orders judicial probe into journalist's killing in Kenya

Pakistan will set up a judicial commission to investigate the killing of a well-known Pakistani journalist in a police shooting in Kenya, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday.

Arshad Sharif was shot dead in Nairobi on Sunday when police opened fire on the vehicle he was travelling in as it drove through their roadblock without stopping, according to a Kenyan police report. The shooting sparked outrage in Pakistan.

"I have decided that we will form a high-level judicial commission to investigate the matter, and will put in a request for an Islamabad High Court judge for this," Prime Minister Sharif said in a video message.