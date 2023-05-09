    বাংলা

    New York Times to get around $100 million from Google over three years

    The deal includes the Times' participation in Google News Showcase, a product that pays publishers to feature their content on Google News

    Reuters
    Published : 9 May 2023, 09:37 AM
    Updated : 9 May 2023, 09:37 AM

    The New York Times is getting around $100 million from Google over three years as part of a broad deal that allows the Alphabet Inc unit to feature Times content on some of its platforms, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

    The deal includes the Times' participation in Google News Showcase, a product that pays publishers to feature their content on Google News and some other Google platforms, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter.

    The Times in February announced an expansion of its agreement with Google that included content distribution and subscriptions.

    Google and the Times did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

