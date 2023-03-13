The corporation was forced to axe much of its sports coverage over the weekend after presenters, pundits and commentators refused to work in a show of solidarity with Lineker, who had criticised the government's immigration policy.

The decision to suspend Lineker led to accusations from staff, opposition politicians and commentators that the politically neutral BBC had bowed to pressure from the government, prompting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to intervene to say he hoped the situation could be resolved soon.

It also renewed the focus on the chairman of the corporation, Richard Sharp, who failed to previously declare that he had facilitated a loan for former Prime Minister Boris Johnson shortly before he was appointed to the role by the government.