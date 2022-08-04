    বাংলা

    Mexican journalist killed amid rising media death toll

    Ernesto Mendez, who led local outlet "Tu Voz," had previously received threats, Article 19 said in a tweet

    Reuters
    Published : 3 August 2022, 07:11 PM
    Updated : 3 August 2022, 07:11 PM

    A Mexican journalist was killed in the central state of Guanajuato while working at his family's bar, human rights organisation Article 19 reported Wednesday, the latest fatality in a deadly year for the country's media.

    Ernesto Mendez, who led local outlet "Tu Voz," had previously received threats, Article 19 said in a tweet. The organisation said it subsequently called on local authorities to consider the crime as related to his work as a journalist.

    "With Ernesto, that adds up to 13 murders of journalists in 2022, at least nine of those tied to their work," Article 19 said.

    Local media reported that Mendez was killed in a shooting late on Tuesday along with three others, while two were wounded.

    "It was a direct (attack)," Article 19 regional director Leopoldo Maldonado told Reuters.

    The governor of Guanajuato condemned the killing on Twitter, referring to Mendez as a "businessman and journalist."

    Violence against media workers in Mexico has skyrocketed under the administration of current President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, according to a report by Article 19.

