2022 was most dangerous year for journalists in Mexico: advocacy group

Last year was the most violent on record for journalists in Mexico, the free-speech group Article 19 said on Tuesday, citing security forces and other state agents as the main offenders.

In 2022, Article 19 recorded 696 crimes against media workers, ranging from intimidation and harassment to kidnapping and murder, the organisation said in its annual report.

A total of 12 journalists were killed last year, according to Article 19, which takes its name from the portion of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights that establishes the right to freedom of expression.