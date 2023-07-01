Jeremy Clarkson column on Meghan was sexist, UK press regulator rules

A column by TV personality Jeremy Clarkson in the Sun newspaper in which he wrote he hoped Prince Harry's wife Meghan would one day be forced to parade naked through the streets was sexist, Britain's press regulator said on Friday.

The Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) ruled the column contained a pejorative and prejudicial reference to Meghan's sex, in breach of the Editors' Code of Practice.

The opinion piece, published in December 2022 and since withdrawn by the Sun, drew widespread condemnation from members of the public, politicians, Clarkson's employers and even his own daughter after he wrote that he hated Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, on a "cellular level".