NY Times union members walk out after contract talks miss deadline

More than 1,100 union employees at the New York Times Co began a one-day work stoppage on Thursday, the union said, citing the company's "failure to bargain in good faith," after setting a deadline for a contract last week.

The union, part of the NewsGuild of New York, had set a deadline for a contract for midnight Dec 8.

The 24-hour walkout marked the first time New York Times employees have participated in a work stoppage since the early 1980s and comes amid a growing labor movement across the United States in which employees from companies such as Amazon, Starbucks Corp and Apple Inc have organised in an effort to push back against what they say are unfair labor practices.

"Today we were ready to work for as long as it took to reach a fair deal, but management walked away from the table with five hours to go," the New York Times union tweeted on Wednesday.