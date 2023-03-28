Prince Harry attends UK court again in phone-tapping and privacy case

These include the hacking of mobile phone messages, the bugging of phone calls, obtaining private information by deception or "blagging", and "commissioning the breaking and entry into private property" over a possible 25-year period, according to their lawyers and court documents.

Associated categorically denies the allegations. It is seeking to have the case thrown out, arguing the claims fall outside a time limit for legal action, and that some breach an order made during a year-long public inquiry into press standards which began in 2011.

In a statement late on Monday, it said that a private investigator, whose evidence had provided a key part of the case brought by Harry and the other claimants, had now signed a witness statement denying the allegations he had made to their lawyers. His statement said he now denied acting illegally on behalf of Associated.

The lawsuit is one of three cases in which the British prince is involved at the High Court. He is also suing the Mail for libel and is expected to appear as a witness in May to give evidence in a trial against the Daily Mirror newspaper over accusations of phone-hacking.