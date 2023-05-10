Tabloid apologises to Prince Harry at start of phone-hacking trial

He said the unlawful actions had taken place on an "industrial scale", saying MGN had spent millions on private investigators.

CORONATION

The trial begins just days after his father's coronation on Saturday where Harry appeared only briefly for the ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey and played no formal role. He is believed to have returned immediately to California where his son Prince Archie was celebrating his fourth birthday.

The Mirror case is just one of four that Harry is currently pursuing against newspapers, saying it was his duty to expose "criminality" committed by the tabloids on behalf of those without the same resources as he has.

In March, he attended court in person to hear lawyers for Associated, which publishes the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, seek to throw out a case brought by him and other high-profile figures including singer Elton John.

He is also pursuing a phone-hacking case against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN) and is also suing Associated for libel, with a decision on whether he can win that case without a trial also expected presently. All the publishers have promised to rigorously fight the claims.

Since stepping down from their royal roles in 2020, Harry and his wife Meghan have lashed out at both the press and the palace, including those working for his brother Prince William and his stepmother, Queen Camilla, saying they had colluded in media "lies".

In its court submissions, MGN said many of the 147 stories which Harry claims must have come by unlawful means had in fact been briefed by aides working for the royals, including one of his father's former press secretaries.